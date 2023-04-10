The crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad became witness to one of the most historic moments of IPL on Sunday, as Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in the final over to take his side to victory against Lucknow Super Giants. In the chase of 205, KKR needed 29 off the last over, when Rinku miraculously smashed five sixes off Yash Dayal and handed them a three-wicket win. The 25-year-old cricketer was praised by none other than Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who also happens to be KKR's co-owner.

In his tweet, Shah Rukh had posted an edited image of Rinku in a "Pathaan" avtar and wrote, "JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that's all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!"

The tweet went viral in no time and KKR captain Nitish Rana came up with a brilliant response to Shah Rukh's heartfelt message.

"Thank you sir for your kind words. But in all honesty, this is Rinku's world and we are all living in it," tweeted Rana.

Apart from this, Rinku had also replied to wish and wrote, "Shah Rukh sir yaaar. Love you sir & thank you for your constant support."

Talking about the match, Rashid Khan led Gujarat from the front and returned with impressive figures of 3 for 37, while Alzarri Joseph (2/27) picked up two wickets, but all their efforts went in vain.

Venkatesh Iyer made 83 off 40 balls for KKR while skipper Nitish Rana played a fine 29-ball 45-run knock.

Earlier, electing to bat, GT rode on Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar's fifties to post a mammoth 204 for four. Hardik Pandya missed the game as he is unwell and in his place Rashid led GT.

Sudharsan made a 38-ball 53 while Shankar scored an unbeaten 63 off just 24 balls.

Besides Sudharsan and Shankar, opener Shubman Gill made 39.

For KKR, Sunil Narine picked up three wickets by giving away 33 runs.

(With PTI inputs)