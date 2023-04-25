KL Rahul's half-century went in vain as Gujarat Titans edged Lucknow Super Giants out by seven runs in an IPL 2023 game on Saturday. Chasing a meagre total of 136, Rahul (68 off 61), along with opening partner Kyle Mayers, provided an ideal start to LSG, adding 55 runs for the opening wicket. However, GT bowlers made a strong comeback and restricted LSG to 128/7 in 20 overs. While several experts have criticised Rahul for his strike-rate, former SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) coach Tom Moody has backed the LSG skipper, saying that the other players have let him down.

"I don't think any blame is on KL Rahul. I think the team has let him down. He and Kyle Mayers, at the top of the order, set the ideal platform to chase the target down. Whether Krunal Pandya should have come at No. 3 or not, still his contribution was adequate after that start. The rest of the team, and the way it was structured, as in the strategy around the batting order, was the difference," Moody said during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo.

Rahul started the chase slowly after earning the dubious distinction of becoming the first opener in IPL history to play out two first-over maidens in consecutive innings.

But he soon put paid to recent criticism of his strike rate, reaching his half-century off 38 balls.

The dismissal of fellow opener Kyle Mayers hit the brakes and Rahul failed to add to the eight boundaries he had already struck.

Only 18 runs followed off his next 23 balls, sucking the momentum out of Lucknow's innings despite a formidable 23 from Hardik's brother Krunal.

Rahul was still at the crease with 12 needed as the final over began but he was caught at square leg off the second ball.

Marcus Stoinis was out for a duck the next ball and Lucknow then suffered back-to-back run-outs as they slumped to defeat.

(With AFP Inputs)