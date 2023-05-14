The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season won't just be remembered for Nicholas Pooran's heroic batting at the death but also for the home crowd's unruly behaviour. The match encountered plenty of trouble from fans over certain incidents that took place on the field. However, even when there were no triggers, fans started to chant the name of Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli, especially when LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir was around. Even on social media platform Twitter, Gambhir became one of the top trends during and after the match.

After what happened between Kohli and Gambhir during the RCB vs LSG clash on May 1, the incident has remained a hot topic of discussion among fans on social media. Even in the stadium, fans' actions aren't letting the controversy dissolve.

The unruly behaviour of Sunrisers Hyderabad supporters even halted proceedings of their IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants after on-field umpires Akshay Totre, J Madangopal and TV umpire Yeshwant Barde earned the fans' wrath for poor a 'no-ball' DRS call in the penultimate over here on Saturday.

Avesh Khan bowled what looked like beamer to Abdul Samad and Totre didn't adjudge it a no-ball. SRH called for a DRS but to their horror, Barde also ruled it in favour of the bowling team.

An angry Klaasen spoke to on-field umpires and suddenly one saw LSG head coach Andy Flower and mentor Gautam Gambhir along with others in dug-out, standing inside the boundary rope, pointing at the stands which is exactly behind their team area.

It seemed as if someone from the crowd had thrown something and there were collective chants of "Kohli Kohli" in their bid to rile Gambhir up in reference to his bust up with former India captain Virat Kohli earlier this month.

With PTI inputs