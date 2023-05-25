Mumbai Indians kept the search for their sixth IPL title alive with an 81-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. The five-time champions posted a total of 182/8 and later bundled out LSG for 101, courtesy of the five-wicket haul from Akash Madhwal. With this win, MI have booked the Qualifier 2 clash against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Friday. Apart from such a remarkable win, MI continued to entertain their fans with their off the field antics.

Taking to Twitter, MI posted a video, where batter Suryakumar Yadav played a hilarious prank on fellow teammate Tilak Varma in the flight. Surya took a lemon from the air hostess and then squeezed it inside the mouth of Varma, who was peacefully enjoying his sleep. Surya's prank left Varma startled as he woke up in disbelief and asked, "Kya hai is mein (What is this)."

Little known Uttarakhand engineer Akash Madhwal bowled a dream spell as his five-wicket haul took five-time champions Mumbai Indians one step closer to summit clash after thrashing Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs.

Mumbai Indians scored 182 for 8 in 20 overs and it seemed 15 short given explosive batting firepower of Lucknow but Madhwal's incredible figures of 3.3-0-5-5 and some terrific ground fielding led by skipper Rohit Sharma saw Gautam Gambhir mentored side crumble for a paltry 101 in 16.3 overs.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will now take on Gujarat Titans on Friday in the second Qualifier in Ahmedabad to decide on Chennai Super Kings' opposition for the big final on Sunday.

