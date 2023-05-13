Suryakumar Yadav scored his maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to guide Mumbai Indians to victory over defending champions Gujarat Titans on Friday. Thanks to the win, MI took a massive step towards playoff qualification. It was a special innings from the top India batter as he slammed 11 fours and 6 sixes with some shots that left both the fans and cricketers amazed. One such instance saw Suryakumar play a cover drive and he opened the face of the bat at the right moment so that it flew over the third-man fielder for a six. The technique caught everyone by surprise and even the legend Sachin Tendulkar was caught on camera trying to decipher how Suryakumar did it.

Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans by 27 runs.

How do you hit a cover drive but get it over third man for six?



We watched SKY do it here and still can't understand. What about you?#IPLonJioCinema #MIvGT pic.twitter.com/kg9QU7jxuW — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 12, 2023

Invited to bat, MI scored 218 for five on the back of Suryakumar Yadav's stunning 103 not out off just 49 balls.

In reply, Gujarat could manage 191/8 with Rashid Khan top-scoring with a 32-ball 79 not out.

For Mumbai, 'Impact Player' Akash Madhwal took three wickets while spinners Piyush Chawla and Kumar Kartikeya snared two wickets each.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan and Vishnu Vinod chipped in with 31 and 30 respectively for Mumbai.

Rashid was the pick of GT bowlers with figures of 4/30.

(With PTI inputs)