After defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring encounter, SunRisers Hyderabad will be squaring off against Mumbai Indians in their next IPL 2023 match on Tuesday. The 2016 champions posted a whopping total of 228/4 in 20 overs after Harry Brook slammed the maiden century of the season. Later, KKR were restricted to 205/7 despite fighting knocks of 75 and 58* from Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh respectively. As the Aiden Markram-led side is all set to face the five-time champions in Hyderabad, they are likely to go ahead with their same Playing XI.

Sunrisers found new heroes in Harry Brook and Abhishek Tripathi to record two victories in their last two matches.

While Brook finally lived up to the expectations with a 55-ball 100 against KKR, Tripathi had slammed a 48-ball 74 to take the team home against Punjab Kings.

Captain Aiden Markram's contribution in both the matches has been immense as he held the other end with scores of 50 and 37 in the last two matches.

However, Mayank Agarwal has stuck out like a sore thumb with his lack of runs at the top.

Among the bowlers, spinner Mayank Markande has been SRH's highest wicket-taker with six wickets, while Umran Malik, Marco Jansen and Bhubneshwar Kumar too have troubled the opposition.

SRH's Predicted XI vs MI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

(With PTI Inputs)