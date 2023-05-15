Sunrisers Hyderabad will be going up against Gujarat Titans in their next IPL 2023 match on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. SRH are currently standing at the ninth spot on the points table with only four wins out of 11 matches. The Aiden Markram-led side are on the verge of disqualification from the playoffs race. They will be coming to this clash after facing a seven-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. It will be interesting to see whether they will be including their young pacer Umran Malik in the Playing XI against GT.

Sunrisers will be at the mercy of other teams after losing to LSG from a winning position. They could not defend 80 runs off the last six overs with Nicholas Pooran playing a game changing innings.

The failure of the top-order and the star bowlers not performing as per expectations has let Sunrisers down this season. Anmolpreet Singh has replaced Mayank Agarwal at the top but is yet to make an impact.

Rahul Tripathi too has not set the stage on fire, having totaled 199 runs in 11 games at an underwhelming strike rate of 129.14. The skipper, Aiden Markram, has not led from the front with 207 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of 129.37.

The handling of pacer Umran Malik, who last played on April 29, has also been questioned.

The positive has been the performance of Abdul Samad, who is finally living up to his potential after years of promise.

SRH's Playing XI against GT:Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan/Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

