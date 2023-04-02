Story ProgressBack to home
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Focus On Harry Brook As SunRisers Hyderabad Eye Winning Start vs Rajasthan Royals
SRH vs RR Live Updates: While Rajasthan Royals are a side overflowing with performers, the main focus will be on SunRisers Hyderabad's Harry Brook.
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023 Latest Updates: Harry Brook set to make his debut.© Twitter
SRH vs RR Live Updates: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on last season's beaten finalists Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Match 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. RR are a side overflowing with performers, with both the purple cap (highest wicket-taker) and orange cap (highest run-getter) being cornered by their players -- Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler -- last season. However, the focus will be on SRH's Harry Brook, who emerged as one of the most expensive buys during the auction. Brook has been in breathtaking form across formats for England, and will look to make a positive mark in his debut IPL season. (Live Scorecard)
