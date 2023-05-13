Story ProgressBack to home
SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: LSG Eye Crucial Two Points Against SRH
SRH vs LSG Live Score: IPL 2023 match between SRH vs LSG, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Catch all the live updates here
SRH vs LSG Live Updates: SRH to face LSG© BCCI
SRH vs LSG, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2023 match on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. LSG, having lost two of their last three matches, will take a huge step forward if they happen to get past Aiden Markram's team, which is languishing in ninth place in the 10-team table. The Krunal Pandya-led team is currently fifth with 11 points and is very much there in the play-off mix. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2023 Points Table)
Live Updates of IPL 2023 58th Match Between SRH and LSG, straight from Hyderabad
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 14:17 (IST)SRH vs LSG, Live Score: LSG's back-to-back defeatsLSG, having lost two of their last three matches, will take a huge step forward if they happen to get past Aiden Markram's team, which is languishing in ninth place in the 10-team table. The Krunal Pandya-led team is currently fifth with 11 points and is very much there in the play-off mix.
- 13:56 (IST)SRH vs LSG, Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, straight from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2023 and check out IPL Schedule and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.