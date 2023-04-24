Story ProgressBack to home
SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Battle For Survival As David Warner's Delhi Capitals Face SunRisers Hyderabad
SRH vs DC Live Score: IPL 2023 match between SRH and DC, Catch all the updates of IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, SRH vs DC
SRH vs DC Live Updates: DC captain David Warner and SRH skipper Aiden Markram© BCCI
SRH vs DC, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be going up against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2023 match on Monday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The Capitals have had a tough season so far. They have struggled in all departments and, as a result, lost five games on the trot. However, David Warner and his troops finally managed to eke out their maiden victory as they scrapped their way to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. On the other hand, SRH have slumped to back-to-back defeats after it seemed their campaign had taken off. They currently occupy the penultimate spot on the table with four points from six games. (Live Scorecard) (IPL 2023 Points Table)
IPL 2023 Live Updates from match between SRH and DC, straight from Hyderabad:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2023 and check out IPL Schedule and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.