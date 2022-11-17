Former India batter Wasim Jaffer on Wednesday was appointed as the batting coach by the Punjab Kings, ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Jaffer, who is currently with the Bangladesh U-19 team for their ongoing tour of Pakistan, was also part of the franchise previously. Taking to Twitter, former England captain Michael Vaughan poked fun at Jaffer after the latter was named as the batting coach of Punjab Kings.

"Someone who got out to me is a batting coach," Vaughan retweeted a post.

Someone who got out to me is a batting coach !!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/Xnopz9341I — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 16, 2022

For context, Vaughan was referring to the 2002 Lord's Test when he had dismissed Jaffer.

Jaffer and Vaughan's banter on social media is legendary. They often pull each other's leg on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Jaffer was the batting coach of Punjab Kings between 2019 to 2021 but stepped down from his role before the 2022 auction. Last year, Punjab Kings had hired a power-hitting coach Mark Wood.

However, he will again be back in the Punjab dugout for the upcoming season. "Jiska tha besabri se intezaar (The one you had been waiting for), introducing our Batting Coach, Wasim Jaffer!," Punjab Kings tweeted from their official handle.

Punjab also named former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin as the assistant coach, while ex-South Africa pacer Charl Langeveldt will lead the charge of the bowling unit.

The IPL franchise unveiled the revamped coaching staff headed by Trevor Bayliss after announcing its retained squad on November 15.

Punjab Kings:

Players released: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee

Current squad: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar