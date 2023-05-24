South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore legend AB De Villiers believes that Mumbai Indians holds a ‘slight advantage' over Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 eliminator to be held in Chennai on Sunday. While Lucknow Super Giants booked their spot in the playoffs with a narrow win over Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad and had to wait for Royal Challengers Bangalore's loss against Gujarat Titans to become the final team to qualify for Top 4.

De Villiers tweeted that the form of the big MI players can prove to be the difference maker in the crucial match and considering MI's record of chasing 200-plus targets, the pitch at Chepauk may end up playing a massive role.

“THE ELIMINATOR!!! LSG vs MI. Who will play GT in Qualifier 2? I feel MI have a slight advantage considering form and big match players who've been here before. The secret at the Chepauk and what so many teams get wrong?? Every single run counts, no matter how good or bad you start. It's the small things and not the big 6's that win u games there. Buckle up, it's gonna be a goodie! Whoever wins will take confidence to Ahmedabad against a GT team who might be feeling a touch low after yesterday's loss,” he tweeted.

The secret at the Chepauk and what so many teams get wrong?? Every single run counts, no matter how good or bad you… — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 24, 2023

The batting unit finally clicking and a rather dramatic entry into the IPL play-offs will make Mumbai Indians a more confident side when they meet the plucky Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator at Chepauk on Wednesday.

Mumbai Indians have a come a long from their woeful performance last year, when they came up with one of their worst showings in IPL, finishing last. Having come this far in IPL 2023 after Gujarat Titans did them a good turn by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore and pitch-forking the five-time champions into the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants, the Rohit Sharma-led side would like to make the most of the proverbial 'life' to go the distance and win their sixth title.

Lucknow Super Giants would know all too well that they were eliminated at the same stage last year by RCB after being one of the most dominating sides.

They have looked a cohesive side despite the absence of regular skipper KL Rahul but the way Krunal Pandya has tactfully marshalled his resources would once again be crucial as they meet the most successful IPL side that seems to have found its mojo after striking success at the back-end of the tournament.

(With PTI inputs)