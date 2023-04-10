Led by Nitish Rana, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pulled off one of the most unlikely victories in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday. Needing 28 runs from the last 5 deliveries of the match, KKR saw Rinku Singh smoke 5 consecutive sixes to win the game for his side in a historic manner. Rinku's knock sent shockwaves all across the cricketing fraternity and KKR's full-time captain Shreyas Iyer, who isn't a part of the squad for this season owing to an injury, couldn't help but make a video call to Rinku.

Iyer couldn't believe his eyes as he saw Rinku do the unthinkable at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He gave a call to the batter, who was also joined by the franchise's stand-in skipper Nitish Rana.

Here's how the conversation went:

Rinku: "Bhaiya, kaise ho? (How are you, brother?) God's plan!" Shreyas: "Rinku bhaiya zindabad (Long live Rinku!)."

Nitish (joining the call later): "Dekh raha tha ki nahi? Yaad aa rahi hai teri (Did you watch the innings? We are missing you)"

Nitish: "Rinku keh raha tha last year ki tarah chhodunga nahi, Khatm karke aaunga. (Rinku said he won't miss it like last year. He will finish the game),"

Shreyas: Flashback aa gaya saamne (I got flashbacks of that game).

Nitish and Shreyas were referring to the KKR's game against Lucknow Super Giants last where Rinku was dismissed on the second-last delivery of the chase. The Knight Riders were given a target of 211 to win. Rinku scored 40 off 15 balls before being dismissed, with KKR losing by just 2 runs.

Against the Gujarat Titans, however, the Rinku took the team across the line, doing something that has never been witnessed on the cricket field ever again.