Mumbai Indians registered a 14-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 match on Tuesday. Asked to bat first, MI posted a whopping total of 192/5 in 20 overs with Cameron Green playing an unbeaten knock of 64. Later, SRH were bundled out for 178 after a combined effort from the entire bowling unit. However, the match turned out to be a memorable one for Arjun Tendulkar as he not only defended 20 runs in the last over for his team but also took his maiden IPL wicket. Arjun, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has received numerous praises for his performance as he registered the figures of 1/18 in 2.5 overs.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar drew a brilliant similarity between the father-son duo and stated that Arjun has inherited Sachin's temperament.

"Everybody talks about the amazing talent Sachin Tendulkar had at the start of his career. But it was his temperament that was absolutely amazing, and Arjun seems to have inherited that. He seems to be a shrewd thinker as well. It's always a good sign when a youngster is bowling the final over for the team and delivering," said Gavaskar on Star Sports Cricket Live.

Notably, Sachin and Arjun are the first father-and-son duo to have played in the IPL.

With SRH needing 20 runs in the last over, Arjun scalped his maiden wicket on the fifth ball as he dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was caught by Rohit Sharma at covers.

Talking about the game, Cameron Green flaunted his brute power on the way to a maiden IPL fifty before Arjun Tendulkar bowled a brilliant 20th over in extreme pressure as Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs for their third straight win on Tuesday. Green (64 not out off 40) and Tilak Varma (37 off 17) fired Mumbai Indians to a challenging 192 for five after being put in to bat.

With the odd ball not coming on to the bat, it was tough to get the boundaries from the get go but Sunrisers recovered from an ordinary powerplay to take the game deep with the help of opener Mayank Agarwal (48 off 41) and Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 16).

In the end, they fell short and were all out for 178 in 19.5 overs for their third defeat in five games.

(With PTI Inputs)