Axar Patel turned out to be the star as his all-round show helped Delhi Capitals clinch a seven-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring thriller on Monday. DC posted a total of 144/9 in 20 overs after opting to bat first. Later, SRH were restricted to 137/6 as Axar and Anrich Nortje claimed two wickets each. Apart from shining with the ball. Axar also smashed 34 runs and helped his side reach a defendable total. Not just in IPL but Axar is also prominent member of the Indian team across all the formats.

Speaking to pacer Mukesh Kumar after the victory, the DC vice captain gave credit to his wife Meha for his success. Axar and Meha tied the knot in January this year.

"Lady luck? Yes, the secret is lady luck. And also there is confidence, confidence in my batting ability because of the way I have been batting over the last 1 year. I am carrying forward that confidence. And when things are going well, I want to be consistent, I want to carry the form forward. That's how i think. Lady luck is also a dietician," Axar told Mukesh in a video posted on IPL Twitter.

DC were reduced to 62/5 in just 8 overs after Washington Sundar scalped three wickets in one over. Axar revealed that he was enjoying a cup of coffee when he had to suddenly come out to bat.

"I ordered a coffee. I like to have coffee before I go out to bat. So I thought, 2 wickets have fallen, I will have some coffee. The coffee cup was in my hand only when a couple of players came running and told me 'bhai, go, it's your turn to bat'. Coffee also turned cold and I had to go out," said Axar.

I went had a word with Manish Pandey. I asked him about the pitch. He also said he had faced only one ball. But people told me the pitch was slow. We wanted to take the game deep. We were able to build a partnership," he added.

The defeat sees the Sunrisers placed 9th in the points table, with just two wins from seven matches. Despite a win in the contest, the Delhi Capitals remained bottom of the league standings.

With the league stage of the season reaching its halfway mark, both SRH and DC need to put a string of positive results if they are to remain in the playoffs race.

