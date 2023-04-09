Rajasthan Royals remain one of the most formidable outfits in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. With two wins in three matches, the franchise sits in the top half of the season. After their recent win over Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan's head coach Kumar Sangakkara hailed skipper Sanju Samson for the way he led the team. In the middle of the dressing room speech, however, Sangakkara was given a cheeky reminder by Sanju over another aspect of his game that the Sri Lankan forgot to mention.

"Skipper, really, well captained today. It was brilliant to see how you marshaled the bowlers, and the decisions you took. You were not afraid to do it. I thought that was exceptional. Really well done," Sangakkara said during the speech before Samson tried to remind him of his catch.

"Sorry, forgot the catch. Fantstic catch. Brilliant," Sangakkara said after the reminder.

Catch so good, Sanju had to remind Sanga... pic.twitter.com/S0kJLe5FTu — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 9, 2023

After the match, Samson admitted that almost everything went as planned for his team.

"Almost everything went to plan. I think me not scoring runs didn't go plan (laughs). The way I play this format I take a few balls to settle in and then go out there and express myself. Those 40-50 runs at a quick rate with Jos going through with his business. My role in the team is very clear. Just got the feel I would take that kind of a catch," said RR skipper Sanju Samson said.

"Last game when we played here, it was a swimming pool and we were not able to keep the ball dry. We will have to get used to wet balls. Yuzi and Ash bhai know how to do it with the wet ball. I think Ashwin is always looking at the batter. The ball being new was very crucial for us and Ash bhai got through two important overs" he added.

The Royals are presently top of the IPL standings, with two wins in three matches and a Net Run Rate of +2.067.