Sanju Samson is one of the trustworthy employees behind the stumps. While playing for Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Capitals, the player pulled off a stunning catch to reaffirm his brilliance as a wicketkeeper. A fuller delivery from Trent Boult during DC's chase of 200 outplayed Prithvi Shaw. The ball which was angled outside by Boult, swung into Shaw and got an outside edge of his willow. The edge changed the direction of the ball and RR wicketkeeper Samson quickly jumped to his right and took a sensational catch to cut short the innings of Shaw.

Watch the catch here:

Talking about the game, Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium to register their second win of the season.

Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets apiece while Ravichandran Ashwin scalped two as RR restricted DC for 142 for 9 in latter's chase of 200.

Earlier, Jos Buttler (79 off 51) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (60 off 31) provided a terrific start while Shimron Hetmyer (39 not out off 21) gave a strong finish as RR posted 199 for 4. Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 36 for DC.

Delhi skipper David Warner had won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game.