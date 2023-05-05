RR vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals eye top spot as they take on defending champions and league leaders Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. While RR are currently fourth with five wins in nine matches so far, GT sit at the top of the pile with six wins in as many outings. A win for RR would take them to 12 points, above GT on the basis of net run-rate. RR won by three wickets in a close encounter against GT in the first game of the season between the two sides in Ahmedabad. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)

