Rohit Sharma was the top performer for Mumbai Indians as the five-time champions registered their first win of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday. Rohit led by example with a well-deserved fifty as MI defeated Delhi Capitals in a last-ball thriller. After the match, Rohit spoke to wife Ritika Sajdeh on video call and their conversation has won several hearts on the internet. Rohit could be heard talking about daughter Samaira and Ritika said that she will be happy to see the Man of the Match trophy that Rohit won for his innings. The couple also spoke about how the match went down to the wire and Rohit even revealed that he did not want to see the last over due to nerves.

Here's how the conversation went between the two –

Ritika: Congratulations, Sammy will be happy to see the trophy

Rohit: Yeah, I will get the trophy for her.

Rohit: Where were you watching the match?

Ritika: In our room. I was screaming so loudly. My voice is completely gone. It was a crazy game. How do you feel?

Rohit: I felt good. I went inside. I didn't want to see the last over. My nails are gone. I have been part of these kind of games in the last 15 years of IPL. I have seen this a lot.

Rohit: Miss you guys, I will see you tomorrow.

Ritika: Miss you too, I am so proud of you.

Rohit Sharma was at his vintage best en route to his first IPL half-century in 25 innings before Mumbai Indians overcame some tense moments to pull off a last-ball win over Delhi Capitals.

David Warner laboured to 51 off 47 balls before Axar Patel flaunted his much improved batting skills again with an impactful 54 off 25 balls to push Delhi Capitals to a competitive 172 after Mumbai Indians put the hosts in to bat.

With the pitch on the drier side compared to the first game here and finger spinners getting plenty of assistance from it, Mumbai Indians had a tricky task at hand but with his classy 65 off 45 balls, Rohit helped his side record their first win of the season.

With Cameron Green (17 not out off 8) and Tim David (13 not out off 11) in the middle, Mumbai needed five runs off the last over but Anrich Nortje bowled brilliantly to take the game down to the very last ball. David got the required two off the final ball for a much needed victory.

(With PTI inputs)