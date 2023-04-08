Mumbai Indians batters were in for a shock as Chennai Super Kings rattled their famed batting line-up in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Barring two batter, none of the other could score in the 30s. After a fast start by Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, MI were dealt a big blow when the former was clean bowled by a snorter from CSK Pace Tushar Deshpande in the fourth over. The ball skidded in to break Rohit's defence as Tushar indulged in a pumped up celebration.

Watch: Rohit Sharma Shocked As CSK Youngster Rattles MI Skipper's Stumps

Talking about the match, Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner shared five wickets to lead Chennai Super Kings' charge as Mumbai Indians hobbled to 157/8 in their Indian Premier League clash here on Saturday.

Jadeja (4-0-20-3) and Santner (4-0-28-2) halted Mumbai's advance after the home side had raced to 61 for one in the powerplay. Their fight petered out against CSK's spinners who made up for the absence of strike bowler Deepak Chahar.

The India and CSK seamer looked far from best and struggled to even complete his first over, post which he left the field here at the Wankhede Stadium.

An opening stand of 38 runs between skipper Rohit Sharma (21 off 12 balls) and Ishan Kishan (32) was the best partnership for Mumbai with Suryakumar Yadav's struggle continuing and MI's battery of young batters flopping again.

Rohit hit the first six of the game off Tushar Deshpande (3-0-31-2) but the local player, playing for CSK, had the final laugh, rattling the MI captain off a terrific delivery that held its line to crash into the off and middle stump while the batter looked to play it on midwicket.

With a strong start Mumbai looked well-positioned to launch for a big total, but instead, collapsed to 84/5 in 10 overs, losing four wickets for just 23 runs in 24 balls with Jadeja and Santner causing the damage.