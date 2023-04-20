It was another failure for Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag who failed to make his worth count once again for the franchise. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants, Parag only managed to score an unbeaten 15-run knock in 12 balls as his side put 144 runs on the board in 20 overs, while chasing a target of 155. Seeing Riyan fail to inspire in the finisher's role once again, fans unleashed brutal memes on social media.

In his 5 matches for the Royals this season, Parag has registered scores of 7, 20, 7, 5, and 15*. While a lot was expected from the Assam-based all-rounder, his performances really haven't lived up to the expectations so far.

Dhruv Jurel asking RR owners why Riyan Parag is always sent ahead of him #RRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/WG8gZrumfP — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) April 19, 2023

Just watched highlights.



Last ball, Ashwin was going for 2nd run to reduce the loss margin.

But, just see Parag, he was still walking in his first run.



Casually denied an easy second run.



Seems like, he's not even interested in cricket.

It's just forced upon him pic.twitter.com/THIWmWjksH — Ashutosh (@IAshutoshMittal) April 20, 2023

Man of the match - Riyan Parag #RRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/qTtvz1a0s1 — Pukhraj Singh Jodha (@Pukhraj_singh21) April 19, 2023

Sanju Samson: Why should I pick you in playing 11?



Riyan Parag: pic.twitter.com/KU0HYRroun — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 19, 2023

We live in a society where

Riyan parag rinku singh

Gets 3.8cr gets 50lakh pic.twitter.com/0jMVhUwrXk — ` (@KudosKohli) April 19, 2023

RR had Holder and they decided to send Parag, does he actually secretly own this team? — (@SergioCSKK) April 19, 2023

Speaking of Parag's performances, Rajasthan Royals' head coach Kumar Sangakkara said in the press conference on Wednesday: "In that situation, he can just go out and hit as many sixes as quickly as he can. It's a very clear plan that Riyan has. We had Dhruv to kind of take care of the place and we just needed 2-3 sixes in the middle overs."

"He's been batting well in the nets. We do back our players quite well especially when he comes in to back up for us or DDP comes in as an impact substitute. Looking at the local talent that we have. Unfortunately, he hasn't been in good form, we will assess that and address them at the training," Sangakkara explained

Following his side's 10-run loss to LSG, RR skipper Sanju Samson that he expected slow and low conditions at Jaipur and a team needs to play "smart cricket" to win, which their side did till the ninth over following which they lost the direction due to some early wickets.

Avesh Khan's last-over heroics sealed the 10-run victory for Lucknow Super Giants against Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling encounter in the IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

With PTI Inputs