Changes are expected considering the miserable season Delhi Capitals have had in Indian Premier League 2023. With the David Warner-led side still placed bottom of the points table, speculations are rife over Ricky Ponting's exit as the head coach of the franchise. If that does happen, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan already has a name in his mind as Ponting's replacement. Pathan, in a chat, suggested that Sourav Ganguly, who is already among the supporting staff in the franchise, should take over the role from Ponting.

Pathan feels that Ganguly is the right person to coach the Capitals as he knows the 'psychology' of Indian players that are there in the team.

"Sourav Ganguly's presence in the Delhi dugout is a big deal. I think if Dada is given the responsibility of coach as well, he can make a big difference in this team. Dada has knowledge of the psychology of Indian players. He knows how to run the dressing room and Delhi should definitely take advantage of that. At the time of the toss, Warner has said that his team has now started preparing for the next season and in this context, it would not be wrong to see Ganguly in a changed role," said Pathan on Star Sports.

This season, DC have been far from their best. With Rishabh Pant out injured, David Warner was given the team's baton. But, the Australian opening batter couldn't get the best out of his teammates, and even himself.

In all likeliness, Pant would return to lead the Delhi franchise next season.