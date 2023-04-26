RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hosting Kolkata Knight Riders for their IPL 2023 match on Wednesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. In their previous meeting, KKR had thrashed RCB by 81 runs at the Eden Gardens. The Nitish Rana-led side will be coming to this clash after facing a 49-run loss against Chennai Super Kings . On the other hand, RCB will be high on confidence as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs in their previous match. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other. (Live Scorecard) (IPL 2023 Points Table)

IPL 2023 Live Updates from match between RCB and KKR, straight from Bengaluru: