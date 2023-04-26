Story ProgressBack to home
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Focus On Josh Hazlewood As RCB Eye Revenge vs KKR
RCB vs KKR Live Score: IPL 2023 match between RCB vs KKR, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Catch all the live updates
RCB vs KKR Live Updates: RCB will be going up against KKR© BCCI
RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hosting Kolkata Knight Riders for their IPL 2023 match on Wednesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. In their previous meeting, KKR had thrashed RCB by 81 runs at the Eden Gardens. The Nitish Rana-led side will be coming to this clash after facing a 49-run loss against Chennai Super Kings . On the other hand, RCB will be high on confidence as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs in their previous match. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other. (Live Scorecard) (IPL 2023 Points Table)
IPL 2023 Live Updates from match between RCB and KKR, straight from Bengaluru:
- 17:25 (IST)RCB vs KKR, Live Score: Spin trio of KKRRCB were undone by KKR spinners earlier this season and they will have to be a bit cautious while playing the likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma and Sunil Narine.
- 17:18 (IST)RCB vs KKR, Live Score: Strong Wanindu HasarangaThe addition of Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has also done wonders for the previously struggling RCB bowling unit.
- 17:13 (IST)RCB vs KKR, Live Score: Mohammed Siraj in deadly formAmong bowlers, Mohammed Siraj has been in sensational form. The Purple Cap holder has conceded at 7.17 runs per over and has bowled the most dot balls -- 89 this season. Siraj is being ably supported by Wayne Parnell and Harshal Patel.
- 17:00 (IST)RCB vs KKR, Live Score: Failure of the middle orderSuch is the dependence on the three that only they are doing the bulk of the scoring while the other batters have failed to fire. More is expected from the middle-order comprising Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomlor, Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudessai.
- 16:56 (IST)RCB vs KKR, Live Score: Impressive form of the top orderRCB's wins have come on the back of sensational performers by a few players. Du Plessis has been in sublime form and has raised several century-stands with Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, who are also in good nick.
- 16:56 (IST)RCB vs KKR, Live Score: RCB's win over RRRCB will be high on confidence after eking out a seven-run win over the then table toppers Rajasthan Royals and would be eager to extend their winning streak. Faf du Plessis and his troops have won four of their seven games, including the last two, and find themselves just outside of the top four in the fifth spot.
- 16:17 (IST)RCB vs KKR, Live Score: Failure of Andre RussellThe big-hitting Andre Russell has also failed miserably in his role as the finisher. He hasn't been able to hit the big shots and the fact that KKR send him at number seven or eight has not been helpful. The all-rounder's fitness is also a concern. He hasn't bowled his quota of four overs even once this season as he often gets injured while bowling.
- 16:05 (IST)RCB vs KKR, Live Score: Failed top-orderKKR have also struggled to zero in on their opening pair. The former champions have shuffled around with Sunil Narine, Jagadeesan, Litton Das, Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the top. Their decision to send Narine to open the innings along side Jagadeesan against CSK failed as the West Indian departed for a duck.
- 16:04 (IST)RCB vs KKR, Live Score: KKR's loss against CSKIn the 49-run loss against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, KKR batters were expected to rise to the occasion, chasing a 230 plus score, instead the top-order, comprising the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Rana and N Jagadeesan crumbled under pressure.
- 16:00 (IST)RCB vs KKR, Live Score: Difficult journey for KKRThe two-time champions have looked clueless in their last four outings, losing at home while also on the road. The Nitish Rana-led side is currently at seventh spot with just two wins from seven games.
- 15:45 (IST)RCB vs KKR, Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
