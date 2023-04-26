Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to get their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 back on the winning track as the Nitish Rana-led side face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on Wednesday. KKR were defeated in their past three encounters with the bowlers leaking a lot of runs in the final overs. In the last match, Chennai Super Kings posted a huge total of 236 and although Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh showed some promise, they fell well short of the target. However, the last time that these two teams met, KKR went on to defeat RCB comprehensively at Eden Gardens.

N Jagadeesan is expected to keep his spot in the playing XI with Litton Das and Rahmanullah Gurbaz both failing to score big. Jason Roy, who slammed a half-century in the match against CSK, will be opening the batting with Venkatesh Iyer coming to bat at No 3 for KKR.

In the middle order, skipper Rana will once again have a massive role to play along with Rinku Singh and Andre Russell who will be looking to contribute with the ball as well.

Sunil Narine and David Wiese are expected to play as the foreign all-rounders while Shardul Thakur will aim to repeat his heroics against RCB. In the bowling department, Umesh Yadav will be the strike pacer for KKR while Varun Chakravarty will add more firepower to the already stacked spin attack.

KKR Predicted XI: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.