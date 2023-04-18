It was a clash of the titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings pitted two of the biggest superstars of Indian cricket - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli - against each other. It was a emotional meeting as the two have been a support system to each other during their time in the Indian cricket team. Kohli has often spoken about how Dhoni was the one player who messaged him during his low phase as he was going through a century drought for over two years.

Hence, the meeting between the two greats in Bengaluru was an emotional one. Picture of the two went viral and Kohli summed up the emotion in one tweet, which sent social media into frenzy. He used a red heart emoticon and a yellow heart emoticon and said it is equal to India. Red symbolises RCB while yellow is CSK's colour.

Talking about the match, Chennai Super Kings got their act together in the nick of time to eke out an eight-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League match that produced 444 runs on Monday.

Devon Conway slammed 83 off 45 deliveries while Shivam Dube blazed away to a 27-ball 52 as CSK posted an imposing 226 for six after asked to bat first. In reply, RCB ended at 218 for eight. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (62 off 33 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) gave a scare to CSK till they were at the crease, sharing 126 runs for the third wicket to raise hopes of a famous win.

RCB endured a horrible start as they lost Virat Kohli who played on to an Akash Singh delivery. There could have been more success for Akash had Maheesh Theekshana not dropped a skier from Mahipal Lomror at mid-off.