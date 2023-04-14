Ravi Shastri's tenure as India coach saw the team attaining several highs in Test cricket. He and then India captain Virat Kohli formed a powerful duo in Indian cricket and ushered in a culture of supreme focus on fitness. Shastri is currently working as a cricket expert. Recently during a fun chat session on ESPN Cricinfo, where he took questions from fans, he an interesting query. "If given the opportunity to coach CSK or MI, which one would he accept?" he was asked by a fan.

The reply was even more awesome: "Both. The money offered has to be a little higher on one side. The scale has to go up. It's very obvious."

Shastri was recently effusive in his praise for Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma and said that he would be very surprised if the youngster did not play for the country in the next six to eight months. On Tuesday, Tilak scored a crucial 41 off 29 balls and shared a 68-run stand with skipper Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians registered their first win of the season after beating the Delhi Capitals. Shastri was impressed with Tilak's performances in IPL 2023, saying that the 20-year-old looks like a "India player already".

"India player already. This guy is an Indian player and I would be very surprised if he does not play T20 cricket for India in the next six months or eight months. He has got the maturity, he has got the flare. He will make a world of difference to the Indian middle order," Shastri said on Star Sports.

Since leaving the India head coach's job, Shastri has donned the commentator's hat once again. But, if the right offer comes, he could return to coaching in some form or another.