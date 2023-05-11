Rajasthan Royals will be going up against Kolkata Knight Riders in their next IPL 2023 match on Thursday, at the Eden Gardena in Kolkata. The inaugural champions of the tournament will be coming to this clash after facing a disappointing defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a last-ball thriller. Currently, RR are standing at the fifth place on the points table, with a total of five wins out of 11 matches. In their previous match, star pacer Trent Boult was benched due to a niggle and is likely to make his back into the team against KKR.

As things stand, four teams including KKR and Rajasthan Royals, are locked on 10 points in a mid-table traffic rush for the playoffs.

RR may be ahead on net run rate (NRR) but the equation could change quickly if KKR continue their winning run, as a victory for either side will take them into the top-four.

Against a batter-heavy Royals with the likes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson in fine form, KKR would hope their bowlers get their act together.

While KKR need to plug the gaps in the pace bowling department, the Royals must take a fresh look at their bowling strategy.

Defending 214 against SRH, the Royals' decision to give Kuldip Yadav the penultimate over instead of Obed McCoy backfired as the rookie seamer conceded 24 runs.

RR's Predicted XI against KKR:Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

