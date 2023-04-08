Rajasthan Royals face Delhi Capitals in their third IPL 2023 match that will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Saturday. RR are likely to miss the services of their star opener Jos Buttler in the match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Buttler had got stitches on the little finger of his left hand after sustaining a bruise while taking a catch in the last game that was against Punjab Kings. Even if RR play without him, they look a formidable side with stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Shimron Hetmyer to take the batting responsibility.

RR may give a chance to Joe Root in case Buttler is not available for the game.

Devdutt Padikkal is out of form and he might miss out on the playing XI to make place for Jurel, who was brilliant in the previous game.

The middle-order batting has not suited Padikkal. On the contrary, Jurel has been a superb find for RR.

RR possess a good pace attack with the Trent Boult, KM Asif and Jason Holder in their armoury. Meanwhile, the guile and artistry of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal on a hot late afternoon and early evening in Guwahati won't be a pleasant proposition either for DC.

The pattern of scores at the Barsapara Stadium suggests that batters get value for their shots and one can plonk his front-foot and hit through the line.

Despite losing their earlier match, RR remain favourite to win this one.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI vs Delhi Capitals:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler/Joe Root, Sanju Samson(c/wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

(With PTI Inputs)