Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a top of the table clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. Currently occupying the third spot, a win would take RR above CSK at the top of the points table. The Sanju Samson-led side can take a bit of solace from the fact they emerged victorious in their first meeting of this season against CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. However, RR head into this fixture on the back of a narrow defeat at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. It is likely that the management will make some rotation in the playing XI.

Here's what we think could be RR's playing XI against CSK:

Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been at their absolute best so far. While Buttler might've gotten out cheaply against RCB, his exploits over the past few seasons cannot be ignored.

Jaiswal, on the other hand, had a brilliant outing against RCB. At one point it seemed that him and Devdutt Padikkal might steer RR all the way across the finishing line. However, a string of wickets denied RR a win.

In the middle order, captain Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer and youngster Dhruv Jurel have all contributed with the bat, despite their off-day against RCB.

The pitch is Jaipur is likely to offer help to the spinners, and the management will hope that the seasoned spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal fire.

Adam Zampa could also be recalled to replace Jason Holder. In the pace attack, Trent Boult will partner Sandeep Sharma, who bowled a brilliant last over to secure a win for RR in the reverse fixture.

RR Predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal