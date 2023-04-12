Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Chennai Super Kings in their upcoming IPL 2023 match on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Rajasthan Royals will be coming to this clash after thrashing Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in their previous clash. For the past few matches, batter Riyan Parag has been subjected to criticism as he delivered some below performances. As Dhruv Jurel has proved his worth with some brilliant show with the bat, it will be interesting to see whether the team management will go with him, instead of Riyan.

The in-form dynamic opening Rajasthan Royals pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal will face a quality 'Spin Test' on a tricky Chepauk pitch when they lock horns with some world-class short-format tweakers in the CSK lineup.

The England white-ball skipper and his young Indian partner have both scored a couple of half-centuries each and that too at healthy strike-rates -- 180.95 for Buttler and 164.47 for Jaiswal.

But in the three games that Royals have played so far, two were in Guwahati, which was the flattest batting deck amongst all the venues. The Hyderabad track was also loaded heavily in favour of batters.

And, suddenly, they come to Chennai where the ball can grip and also get slower as the match progresses. The toss is always an important factor in Chennai as chasing anything above 170 to 175 could be a risky proposition.

RR's Predicted XI vs CSK:Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel/Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

