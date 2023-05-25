'Mango' is a fruit we all know. However, in the recent days, it has become a symbol as the fans associate the fruit with the battle between Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. The heated clash between the duo during an LSG vs RCB game on May 1 became the highlight of the season's league stage with 'mango' also getting the spotlight post match. Naveen helped the fruit get a different kind of attention by posting "sweet mangoes" image on his Instagram story with the picture also containing a TV screen showing the clip of an IPL 2023 match between RCB and MI right after the dismissal of Kohli.

Only if the fans were speculating it right, LSG batter Nicholas Pooran added fuel to it by calling Naveen "mango man" in a video posted on his Instagram.

LSG lost the Eliminator game of IPL 2023 at the hands of Mumbai Indians and 'mango' once again took the centre stage.

Rajasthan Royals posted the bowling figures of MI pacer Akash Madhwal, who returned a five-wicket haul to help his side beat LSG by 81 runs. While posting the image of Madhwal's bowling stats in the game, RR smartly placed a mango in the wicket category, which could be a jibe at Naveen.

With nine wickets in his last two outings, including a 5/5 in the IPL 2023 Eliminator against LSG on Wednesday, Madhwal has impressed everyone with his performances.

Madhwal, who became the first cricketer from the state of Uttarakhand to play in the IPL after he was picked by MI in 2022 as a replacement for the injured Suryakumar Yadav, has been a revelation for the Rohit Sharma-led side that has set its sight on a record-extending sixth IPL title.

(With PTI Inputs)