Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh ran riot with the ball against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. With Mumbai needing 16 runs from the final 6 balls to win the match, Arshdeep gave away just 2 runs while dismissing two batters by breaking their stumps, literally. As the Kings jokingly 'reported a crime' following their marquee pacer Arshdeep's heroics, Mumbai Police gave a brilliant response on Twitter.

After Arshdeep won the match for PBKS with the dismissals of Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera, the franchise tweeted: "Hey @MumbaiPolice, we'd like to report a crime."

In response, the Mumbai Police tweeted: "Action is most likely to be taken on breaking the law, not stumps!"

During the two wickets Arshdeep got, his tight, pin-point yorkers broke the middle stump in two pieces not once, but twice. In the process, the match-winning over somehow turned out to be perhaps the most expensive one, breaking a piece of cricketing equipment in half on two occasions.

PBKS inning ended at 214/8 in their 20 overs. Sam Curran (55 in 29 balls with five fours and four sixes), Harpreet Singh (41 in 28 balls with four boundaries and two sixes) and Atharva Taide (29 off 17 balls with three fours and a six) were among the top batters for Punjab.

Piyush Chawla (2/15 in three overs) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Cameron Green also took 2/41 in his four overs. Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar got one scalp each.

Chasing 215, MI lost Ishan Kishan early, but a 76-run stand for the second wicket between skipper Rohit Sharma (44 off 27 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) and Green brought MI back into the game. Green, who scored 67 off 43 balls with six fours and three sixes also stitched a 75-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26 balls, seven fours and three sixes) for the third wicket.

But PBKS and Arshdeep (4/29) in particular delivered excellently in the death overs to win the match by 13 runs for his franchise.

With ANI inputs