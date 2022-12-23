Most of Punjab Kings' records have been off the field and breaking bank to get Sam Curran as the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions is one of them. Curran (Rs 18.5 crore) went for big money and PBKS management was quite happy about it. Curran was always going to go for a bid of USD 2 million range after his exploits in the T20 World Cup, where he was a standout performer throughout the event. But the bid is often based on auction dynamics as one of the owners Ness Wadia said after winning the bidding war.

Now Curran will be playing most of his games at Mohali where the flat deck and evening dew can play spoilsport. His bowling was ideally suited for Chennai and Delhi surfaces where deliveries will hold up and some will skid through.

He was in Mohali a few seasons back and the overall results weren't exactly encouraging. But that was Curran just out of his teens and this man is an experienced hand. Hope he can turn tables for Punjab Kings but doesn't look likely at the moment.

Punjab Kings Full Squad - Players bought at IPl auction - Shivam Singh (INR 20 lakh), Mohit Rathee (INR 20 lakh), Vidwath Kaverappa (INR 20 lakh), Harpreet Bhatia (INR 40 lakh), Sikandar Raza (INR 50 lakh), Sam Curran (INR 18.5 crore)

Players retained - Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.

