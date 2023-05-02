Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Jos Buttler's mediocre performance and Sanju Samson's poor show with the bat in IPL 2023 is a cause of concern for Rajasthan Royals. It is worth noting that Samson is the captain of the side while Buttler opens the batting. Both of them are key batters in the RR line-up, but have failed to live up to the expectations in the ongoing season so far. Buttler -- who won the Orange Cap in IPL 2022 -- has scored 289 across 9 matches, while Samson has 212 runs to his name after playing an equal number of matches in IPL 2023.

"Rajasthan is facing another trouble. Jos Buttler is not firing, as he usually does, this year. The start was very good but he has gone slightly down. Sanju Samson hasn't scored runs at all," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Rajasthan Royals are a good side but two key players not scoring runs is a problem for them," he added.

RR suffered their fourth defeat of the ongoing tournament on Sunday as Mumbai Indians beat them by 6 wickets.

After winning the toss Samson decided to bat first in the night game at the Wankhede Stadium. Chopra was critical of the decision.

"It was amazing that Rajasthan chose to bat after winning the toss. You don't do that in Mumbai. You want to chase in Mumbai because dew comes later and it is a chase-friendly ground, although Punjab won while batting first in the last game, but they didn't win the toss," the former India opener said.