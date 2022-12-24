England all-rounder Sam Curran and Australia all-rounder Cameron Green garnered a lot of attention after they fetched a whopping amount of money from Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, during the IPL 2023 mini-auction in Kochi. PBKS spent INR 18.50 Cr on Curran as he became the most expensive player in the IPL auction history. On the other hand, Green became the second-most expensive player with a bid of 17.50 Cr from Mumbai. Similarly, Sunrisers Hyderabad also did not shy away from spending a large sum to acquire the services of Mayank Agarwal and Harry Book, as they gave away 8.25 Cr and 13.25 Cr for them, respectively.

However, former Australia batter David Hussey was not completely satisfied with SRH spending such a whopping amount on Brook and termed it as "overpaid".

“Not really, I thought SRH probably overpaid. I'm not unsurprised by the amount of money he went for but I think SRH spent a lot of money on a similar player like Aiden Markram already on the list. It's a good buy, but have they overspent? Hope they aren't going to miss out on anybody in the backend like a good domestic spinner like M Ashwin or Markande," David Hussey told Star Sports.

SRH were involved in a bidding war with Rajasthan Royals for the services of Brook, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were also in the race. Brook, who set his base price at Rs. 1.5 crore, has risen to prominence with his astonishing stroke play in his short, but sweet international career so far.

He recently emerged as the leading run-scorer in the Test series against Pakistan, scoring 468 runs at an average of 93.60, with three centuries and one half-century and the best score of 153. He was also given the 'Man of the Series' for his superb performance in the longer format.

England Test captain Ben Stokes was picked by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crore. Nicholas Pooran got the highest-ever price for a West Indies player as he was picked by Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 16 crore.

Among uncapped players, Shivam Mavi was picked by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6 crore while Mukesh Kumar was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.50 crore.

Featured Video Of The Day

'Indians Should Have Higher Salaries In IPL Than Foreigners': Ashok Malhotra