There is rarely a better sight in cricket than a pace bowler running in full throttle and rattling the stumps of a batter. The same happened during Delhi Capitals' first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday with Prithvi Shaw facing the music from LSG pacer Mark Wood. The fast bowler from England angled in a good length ball from wide of the crease in the fifth over of DC's innings, as they chased a 194-run target. Shaw had a big gap between bat and pad and his feet did not move either as the ball broke his defence. The stumps were rattled.

Watch: Shaw Has No Answer For Wood's Pace, Gets Bowled In Spectacular Way

Taking about the match, Mark Wood scarred the Delhi Capitals top-order with scorching pace as his five-wicket haul beautifully complemented debutant Kyle Mayers' superb 73 in Lucknow Super Giants' comfortable 50 run win in their IPL opener on Saturday.

Mayers, who got a chance to showcase his exploits because of Quinton de Kock's absence, hit seven sixes in his 38-ball knock which was largely responsible for solid 193/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Delhi Capitals managed only 143 for 9 with David Warner (56 off 48 balls) fight hardly being any sort of consolation. Wood (5/14 in 4 overs) bowled back-to-back lethal in-cutters at 147 clicks which Prithvi Shaw (12) and Mitchell Marsh (0) failed to even bring their respective bats down before the ball hit the 'wood' work.

