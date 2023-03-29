The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season saw Lucknow Super Giants arrive into the T20 tournament as one of the two newcomers, alongside Gujarat Titans. While the Hardik Pandya-led side went on to lift the title, KL Rahul's men finished third in the competition. The expectations from the Lucknow franchise are huge, going into the 2023 edition of the league, but former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Aaron Finch doesn't feel the franchise will qualify for the playoffs.

In what can be considered a bold prediction, considering the quality of squad that LSG have, Finch feels death bowling is a big weakness for the Super Giants.

"I see a potential weakness in the Lucknow Super Giants, being their death bowling. I think they've got a lot of options throughout the middle, they've got some good all-rounders. But I think, when you look at the combinations, finding good quality four overs of death bowling will be a real challenge for them," Finch said on Star Sports.

"My season performance prediction, for the Lucknow Super Giants is they will finish around fifth. Could sneak into the finals, I'm just a little worried about their death bowling under pressure. But all in all, they are a very dangerous side with a lot of match winners throughout," he added.

When asked about his first-choice picks from the overseas lot, Finch took the names of Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Poorana nd Mark Wood.

"I think the first choice overseas 4 for the Lucknow Super Giants, obviously Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, and I think adding Mark Wood to their squad, can have a huge impact for them," Finch opined.

The former Australia captain also picked the 'X-Factor' for the team, which was the West Indian Pooran.