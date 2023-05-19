Story ProgressBack to home
PBKS vs RR, Live Score, IPL 2023: PBKS, RR To Fight For Crucial Points In Must-Win Game
PBKS vs RR Live Updates, IPL 2023: With 12 points from 13 games, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals square off in a crunch IPL 2023 clash, hoping to stay alive in the playoff race
IPL 2023 Live Updates: PBKS and RR hope to stay alive in the playoff race.© BCCI/IPL
PBKS vs RR Live Updates, IPL 2023: With 12 points from 13 games, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals square off in a crunch IPL 2023 clash, hoping to stay alive in the playoff race. RR come into this game on the back of a few unpleasant results, which have had a say on where they find themselves on the IPL 2023 points table. As for the opposition, PBKS too are in a spot of bother. With just one win in their previous six matches at a 'home venue', the Shikhar Dhawan-led side has struggled in the second half of the season and is all but out of the race to make the IPL 2023 playoffs. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE)
Live Cricket Score Updates of IPL 2023 65th Match Between PBKS vs RR, straight from Dharamsala
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 18:18 (IST)PBKS vs RR, Live Score: Weak bowling attack of PBKSThe season has told a familiar story for perennial under-performers Punjab Kings, who once again could not seize the crucial moments in the business end of the tournament. The pace department has been guilty of leaking too many runs in both the powerplay and death overs. With the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh conceding close to 10 runs per over, the team is bound to feel the pressure.
- 17:38 (IST)PBKS vs RR, Live Score: Must-win match for both the teamsConsidering their superior net run rate, Royals are better placed than Punjab Kings ahead of their final league game but both will have to rely on other results after an up and down season.
- 17:07 (IST)PBKS vs RR, Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, straight from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2023 and check out IPL Schedule and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.