PBKS vs RR Live Updates, IPL 2023: With 12 points from 13 games, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals square off in a crunch IPL 2023 clash, hoping to stay alive in the playoff race. RR come into this game on the back of a few unpleasant results, which have had a say on where they find themselves on the IPL 2023 points table. As for the opposition, PBKS too are in a spot of bother. With just one win in their previous six matches at a 'home venue', the Shikhar Dhawan-led side has struggled in the second half of the season and is all but out of the race to make the IPL 2023 playoffs. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE)

Live Cricket Score Updates of IPL 2023 65th Match Between PBKS vs RR, straight from Dharamsala