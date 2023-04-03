Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Mumbai Indians in their opening match of IPL 2023 on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Faf du Plessis-led side had an impressive outing last season before they got eliminated after losing against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 match. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians had a forgetful season as they finished in 10th place on the points table, with only four wins out of 14 matches. The RCB vs MI showdown ended overwhelmingly in the Bengaluru franchise's favour, with Mumbai suffering an 8-wicket defeat

Speaking ahead of the blockbuster clash, RCB pacer Harshal Patel stated that the entire bowling unit needed to think of a plan to stop Surya from opening a rampage and he also added that former RCB batter AB de Villiers was "one step better" than the India batter.

"Someone of Surya's calibre, who's in the kind of form that he is in, all you can bank on is your planning and execution. What he does after that is up to him. This is not the first time I have encountered this problem. AB was one step better than Surya, in the sense that he would make you bowl where he wanted,” said Patel on ESPNCricinfo.

"Surya will sweep you from almost outside the pitch on off stump. Another ability he has is to take the ball on his body all the time. It's one thing to take the ball on your body and play in front of square but if you are trying to play behind square and if it comes out a little slower or a little faster, it's going to hit you. And you have to be okay with that. I don't think many players are,” he added.

As for the match, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis dished out a chasing master-class with a 148-run opening partnership as Royal Challengers Bangalore made a sensational start to their IPL campaign with a comprehensive eight-wicket demolition of Mumbai Indians.

Chasing 172, Kohli (82 not out) and Du Plessis (73) produced an exhibition of sublime stroke-making, plundering 10 boundaries and as many maximums during their near flawless 89-ball stand.

After du Plessis perished in the 15th over, Kohli completed the job, hitting a four and six off Arshad Khan to knock off the winning runs to hand MI their 11th consecutive defeat inn their first match of the season.

(With PTI Inputs)