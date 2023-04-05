As Chennai Super Kings returned to Chepauk for their second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, fans went berserk to see the 'Thala' MS Dhoni finall return to his 'home'. Dhoni' stay on the crease lasted for only three balls, two of which he sent across the rope for sixes. Though Dhoni didn't last for long in the middle, the impact he created in the little time he got, left a lasting impression. While fans went ga-ga over Dhoni's heroics, the greats of the game like Anil Kumble and Chris Gayle also enjoyed his outing thoroughly.

Kumble termed Dhoni's short stay a 'speical' one as fans had waited for 4 long years to see the iconic cricketer play in his IPL home.

"He (Dhoni) has not played cricket for one year, IPL to IPL. And now it was a return to the home crowd after 4 years. It was something very special," iconic India bowler Anil Kumble said on JioCinema.

"People came to watch this - MS Dhoni bat and the two sixes is certainly a bonus for them. He batted only three balls, came in the last over. They waited all day but I am sure they would be looking forward to CSK win later tonight," he had said during the innings break.

Chris Gayle, who is known for his brutal hitting power too, said that it was a special knock from Dhoni that also took him past the 5000-run mark in the T20 league.

West Indies great Chris Gayle, too, lauded Dhoni's astonishing cameo, saying: "That was very special and incredible 5000 runs as well. That's fantastic for his IPL career. More so for the fans who were treated for three deliveries and taking the side to a decent total of 217."

Sponsored by Vuukle

Dhoni's 12 runs proved to be the difference-maker at the end, with CSK securing a victory LSG by the same margin.