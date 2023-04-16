Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana was given a hefty fine by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following his on-field spat with Mumbai Indians spinner Hrithik Shokeen. After the KKR skipper's dismissal, Shokeen and Rana had an altercation on the field that saw MI players, including their stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav, intervene. Rana seemed to have said something to Shokeen during that incident that didn't go down well with the match referee. Hence, Rana was given a 25% fine on his match fee.

As per an IPL release, Rana admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL's Code of Conduct.

Mumbai Indians bowler Hrithik Shokeen was fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Shokeen admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

Even Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav was fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Suryakumar Yadav was fined Rs. 12 lakh.

As for the match, the Knight Riders couldn't secure a win despite opening batter Venkatesh Iyer scoring 104 off just 51 balls. The Kolkata franchise had set a target of 186 runs for Mumbai Indians to chase. The Suryakumar-led side overhauled the total with 5 wickets in hand and 2.2 overs to spare.