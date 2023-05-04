Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Shahid Afridi has come out in support of Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq following his on-field spat with Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The duo were involved in a verbal spat during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. In a recent interaction, Afridi said that Naveen would not have behaved in that way without any instigation and added that he is someone who does not pick fights without any reason. Afridi also said that he has never seen the young fast bowler that aggressive.

"Naveen only reacts when someone shows him aggression. I have seen him bowling often, he gets hammered as well, but he never tried to pick up fights with anyone. I can't recall if I have ever seen him this much aggressive. Every team has aggressive players, we have them too, and it's normal. It happens. Fast bowlers are innately like that. Such things keep happening", Afridi told Pakistan channel Samaa TV.

Afridi also had an altercation during Lanka Premier League during the match between Galle Gladiators and Kandy Tuskers. Afridi even tweeted a word of advice for the youngster.

"My advice to the young player was simple, play the game and don't indulge in abusive talk. I have friends in Afghanistan team and we have very cordial relations. Respect for teammates and opponents is the basic spirit of the game," he wrote on social media.

The Afghanistan fast bowler also responded to the advice posted by Afridi.

"Always ready to take advice and give respect, Cricket is a gentleman's game but if someone says you all are under our feet and will stay their then he is not only talking about me but also talking abt my ppl. #give #respect #take #respect," he tweeted.