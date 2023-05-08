Sourav Ganguly, Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket, and Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore star, raised enough speculation during the two teams' first leg match in the IPL 2023. The two stars, both of whom are former India captains, did not shake hands after that match. It led to speculation that all was not well between the two, especially considering that Kohli lost his India captaincy when Ganguly was the BCCI president. However, the two great batters put all speculations to rest as they shook hands after their teams' match on Saturday. The photo and the video of the handshake went viral.

'Shark Tank' Judge Aman Gupta, who is the co-founder of boAt Lifestyle, found a different lesson from the image.



"That's a sight you can't unsee! Some see this that Ganguly is patting Kohli and Kohli reciprocating the respect for Ganguly. Looking closely, some see iconic brands JBL and boAt. What I see is "my old employer (JBL) telling me that boAt is doing decently well," Aman Gupta wrote in a tweet

"The experienced, the formidable campaigner, respected everywhere, represents JBL, and the aggressive, young insurgent, the leader of the day, represents boAt. Competition is always good for the consumers. Competitors can respect each other and brings the best out of each other. Creating better products for everyone, every day."

Former India coach Ravi Shastri on Monday advised Virat Kohli that he must not drop the tempo of his innings after getting a start as his consistent 'bat-deep' approach triggered a debate if such batting style is suited for T20 cricket.

Kohli's approach was questioned after he made 55 off 46 balls in a losing cause against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday night.

It was his sixth fifty plus score of the season but the pace of his innings probably cost the team another 20 runs.

Asked if the under-performing RCB middle-order is forcing Kohli to play deep, Shastri told ESPNcricinfo that the Indian super star doesn't need to worry about the form of other batters.

"Once you gain tempo, don't change, don't worry about the others. That will be my message to Virat. Let them do their job. In a T20 game, you don't need that many batsmen. If you are hot keep that going. Prime example of that was Phil Salt. You saw the way he batted. Once he got into the groove he didn't let go.

"It took the pressure off the other batsmen. Having said, even they were hammering whether it was Marsh or Roussow. So that is something that could be there from Virat's point of view. If he gets going don't change your tempo, try and up the ante," said Shastri referring to Phil Salt's match winning 87 off 45 balls for Delhi.

With PTI Inputs