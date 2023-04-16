Five-time champions IPL Mumbai Indians (MI) players will don the jerseys of their Women's team for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, April 16. It is part of the Mumbai franchise's initiative Education and Sports for All (ESA) Day. MI's women's team, led by India captain Harmanpeet Kaur, won the inaugural WPL trophy last month after beating Delhi Capitals in the final. For the game against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium, MI players will don the special jerseys to promote the idea of sports as a career option for girls in the country.

In a video shared by MI on Instagram, Ishan Kishan can be seen unboxing the new jersey for Sunday's match, after which he expressed excitement to take part in the initiative.

As part of the initiative, MI will also have over 19,000 young girls from different NGOs in the stadium on Sunday.

Several players from the women's team will also be present at the stadium for the game against KKR.

After losing their first two games, MI finally registered their first victory in IPL 2023 by defeating DC on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma made a match-winning 65 against DC.

However, MI are likely to be without their ace pacer Jofra Archer, who has been sidelined by fresh elbow trouble post his appearance in the first match of the season. Jason Behrendorff and Riley Meredith will have to shoulder the responsibility in the fast-bowling department, while Piyush Chawla will be expected to carry forward his form from the previous game where he took 3/22.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

