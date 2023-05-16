Mumbai Indians will be facing Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming IPL 2023 match on Tuesday, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The five-time champions will be coming to this clash after thrashing Gujarat Titans by 27 runs in a high-scoring match. Standing at the third place with 14 points, MI are on the verge of qualification into the Playoffs. However, the Rohit Sharma-led side is missing out on the services of their young attacking batter Tilak Varma due to an injury. It will be interesting to whether he gets his place back in the Playing XI.

Suryakumar Yadav is back to his breathtaking best and played a huge role in Mumbai's wins in the previous two games. Short of runs in the tournament, Rohit Sharma too found some rhythm against Gujarat Giants and will be looking to play a substantial knock against LSG.

In Tilak Varma's absence, Mumbai have found an able replacement in Nehal Wadhera, who seems to be getting better with every opportunity on the big stage.

On the bowling front, veteran spinner Piyush Chawla continues to make life tough for the batters while rookie Akash Madhwal has given the pace attack a much-needed boost.

Death bowling remains a concern with Jofra Archer's replacement Chris Jordan leaking runs in the last two games.

It is expected to be another low-scoring game here and the spinners on either side could decide the fate of the game.

MI's Predicted XI against LSG:Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff

Impact sub: Nehal Wadhera

(With PTI Inputs)