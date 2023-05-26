Akash Madhwal hogged the limelight with his sensational bowling as Mumbai Indians entered the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 with an 81-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in a largely one-sided encounter at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. The five-time IPL champions ticked off all the boxes in the key contest to set up a clash with defending champions Gujarat Titans. The winner of the encounter will take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on May 28.

After their batters chipped in with valuable contributions to guide MI to an above-par 181 for 8 on spin-friendly Chepauk track, uncapped India pacer Madhwal ran-riot through LSG batters and returned with figures of 5 for 5 in 3.3 overs.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan lavished praise upon the Uttarakhand seamer for putting up such a show in a high-stakes encounter.

"We have never seen an uncapped player dominate in a high-pressure game. Akash Madhwal has picked up 9 wickets in the last two games. He deserves all the credit for taking MI to the Qualifier," said Pathan on Start Sports' Cricket Live as quoted by ANI.

Pathan also took to Twitter to laud the way MI help their players improve.

"Mi ek esi university hai jaha ki graduation Apko super star Banati hai. #Akashmadhwal @mipaltan," wrote Pathan on the social media platform.

Mi ek esi university hai jaha ki graduation Apko super star Banati hai. #Akashmadhwal @mipaltan — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 24, 2023

Madhwal was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore as a net bowler in 2018 but has emerged as one of the crucial figures for MI in the bowling department.

(With ANI Inputs)