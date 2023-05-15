Following the conclusion of their set of home matches on Sunday, Chennai Super Kings stars took a lap of honour around the MA Chidambaram Stadium to thank the fans for their support. Though the match -- what could be CSK's final game of the season at home if they don't qualify for the playoffs -- ended in a loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, the players of the side made sure the fans didn't go their homes disappointed. MS Dhoni was the epi-centre of the lap of honour that took place at Chepauk on Sunday night.

The CSK players, including MS Dhoni, interacted with the fans, took selfies, and even hit some tennis balls into the crowd with racquets.

KKR star Rinku Singh received a special gift from Dhoni. The southpaw got his KKR jersey signed by Dhoni, who is speculated to be playing his final IPL season.

KKR shared a collage on social media which had the image of Dhoni and Rinku together alongside the signed jersey.

Signing off for the night in style! pic.twitter.com/XpWE1ZGYBs — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 14, 2023

Talking about the game, CSK opted to bat first and were restricted to 144 for 6 in their 20 overs, thanks to Shivam Dube (48 not out in 34 balls), Devon Conway (30 in 28 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (20). There was a 68-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Dube and Jadeja. Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers for KKR, taking 2 for 15 in his four overs.

In the chase of 145, KKR at one stage was 33 for 3. Then a 99-run stand between skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku brought KKR back into the game. Nitish slammed an unbeaten 57 in 44 balls while Rinku scored 54 off 43 balls as KKR chased down the total in 18.3 overs with six wickets in hand.

