Fans around the world are getting ready to witness the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, which is all set to kick-start from March 31. Over the years, IPL has got bigger as it provides thrilling cricket action, filled with many record breaking moments. The season opener will be played between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the clash, the IPL giants CSK, who have lifted the title four times under the leadership of MS Dhoni, have been gearing up at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Many videos of team's practice session have been doing rounds on social media, where Dhoni could be sweating it out in the nets. However on a lighter note, a new video has gone viral on Twitter, showing a completely different side of the former India skipper.

In a latest video posted on CSK's Twitter, Dhoni was seen playing a guitar during an ad shoot. Along with him, his co-stars Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, and Shivam Dube were also present at Dhoni's jamming session.

The video went viral on social media as the fans were left entertained after witnessing a never seen avatar of Dhoni.

Dhoni will be playing his first IPL match in Chennai after a three-year gap due to COVID restrictions and fans can't keep calm. The IPL starts on March 31 and all the teams have already started to gear up for it.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 schedule is out with Chennai Super Kings facing Guajarat Titans in the opening match. This time the IPL will be played again in a home and away format.

MS Dhoni has a huge fan following in Chennai. Speaking on Star Sports following the announcement of the IPL 2023 schedule, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden talked about the reception CSK skipper MS Dhoni will receive when he walks onto the field at Chepauk after almost three years.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"It will be an amazing moment. I think last year, we were all under the impression that will MSD come back again. At the close of the IPL season, he made that huge comment to say that he will be back. Now, what that means for all that Yellow Army is that Chennai suddenly galvanized a tad around the superior leader, who has done it for so long. This will, most certainly, I think, be the close of his IPL career. So, those few games at the start are not only going to be key for the fans, his performance is also going to be key for CSK this season," Hayden said.