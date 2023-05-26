The man with the golden heart, MS Dhoni, is a legend of the game, not just for what he has done on the field for India and Chennai Super Kings but also for the man he is off the field. After CSK defeated Gujarat Titans to qualify for the IPL 2023 final, Dhoni paid a beautiful tribute to the Chepauk ground staff, in what was the team's final game at the home stadium this season. CSK shared the video of Dhoni's gesture on social media and the act from 'Thala' won everyone's heart.

Dhoni first signed autographs for the ground staff and clicked pictures with them before giving them something in sealed envelopes. Though it wasn't revealed what was in the envelope, it seemed like the CSK skipper was distributing cash rewards to the staff. Here's the video:

Anbuden Thala - A mark of respect for the markers and the ground staff who toil hard to make us game ready! #WhistlePodu #Yellove @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/MTyFpvEWud — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 25, 2023

As for the Qualifier 1, Chennai Super Kings tamed a tenacious Gujarat Giants by 15 runs on a sticky surface to enter their 10th IPL final here on Tuesday and extend their remarkable consistency in the tournament. CSK did well to reach 172 for 7 on a slow pitch after Hardik Pandya opted to bowl.

Considering the conditions, it turned out to be much more than a competitive total as Gujarat Titans had a rare off day to end with 157 all out in 20 overs. Rashid Khan made the CSK fans nervous with a 16-ball 30 towards the end but it was not enough for the Titans.

However, the defending champions will got another shot to make a second successive final in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

CSK's master tactician M S Dhoni made the best use of home advantage to take the four-time champions to a 10th final in 14 editions. CSK did not take part in 2016 and 2017 editions.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (4-0-18-2) did the star turn for the Super Kings with a brilliant spell during which he strangled the opposition batters to avenge the defeat suffered in the tournament opener. Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana and Deepal Chahar also finished with two wickets each.

With PTI inputs