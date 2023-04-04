Not just a legend of the game, MS Dhoni remains one of the most humble human beings. Having won fans' hearts with his batting on the field against Lucknow Super Giants, Dhoni won over fans on the internet with his cute birthday wish for Dwayne Bravo's mother. Dhoni played his part as the Chennai Super Kings outscored KL Rahul's LSG at Chepauk on Monday. After the game, Dhoni sent an adorable video message to Bravo's mother on the occasion of her birthday.

In the video, Dhoni could be heard asking Bravo's mother to have some cake. The video was shared by the former CSK all-rounder on Instagram.

Bravo captioned the video: "All my mum wanted this year for her birthday was a @chennaiipl win. She got the most perfect gift we won. Congratulations to my team and teammates on a great victory. Now help me wish my champion mummy a Happy 65th Birthday. Best wishes lots of love from her champion son and the entire @chennaiipl team @mahi7781 @sureshraina3"

As for the match, an opening century partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway helped Chennai Super Kings to a 12-run win over Lucknow Super Giants.

The match began five minutes late after a dog invasion but Gaikwad (57) and Conway (47) soon turned the spotlight to cricket with their blazing stand of 110 in Chennai.

Four-time winners Chennai, led by M.S. Dhoni, reached 217-7, a total their bowlers defended by restricting Lucknow to 205-7 and register their first win of this season.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Dhoni hit two straight sixes off Wood in the final over to go past 5000 IPL runs before he departed.

In reply, Kyle Mayers smashed 53 off 22 balls to start the chase strongly but Lucknow soon lost their way to Moeen's off-spin.

Moeen got Mayers, skipper KL Rahul (20) and Marcus Stoinis (21) to dent the chase and despite Nicholas Pooran's quickfire 32 Lucknow could not recover.

With AFP inputs